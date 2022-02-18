Sunayana Fozdar opens up on being trolled for playing Anjali in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. Many families are admirers of the show, and they closely follow it. Every character from the show has gained immense popularity from the nation. Anjali Taarak Mehta is also one such role, and Neha Mehta played it effectively. However, the actress left the show in 2020, and she was later replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

Sunayana was already stepping into a big shoe, and the audience was not ready to accept a new Anjali Mehta. Now, Fozdar recently opened up about getting trolled for the show. In a conversation with ETimes TV, Sunayana shared her views of getting blasted for taking the role of Anjali Mehta. She said that when she joined the Taarak Mehta, there was welcomed with curiosity and heavy trolling. People were angry with her. But she dealt all the hatred with ignorance, and she replied to such people in a generous manner. Sunayana believed that one should ignore the trolls and move on.

The actress even expressed that she would like to take up reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bigg Boss.' Sunayana said that although there are many things out of her comfort zone, she would love to take up 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' When she was asked about Bigg Boss, she doubt her survival in such a show, but she won’t deny the offer. Fozdar further added that she's open to all opportunities, and we may just see her in one of those shows.

Sunayana has earned her place in the show. Although she didn't receive a warm welcome, she has successfully taken the mantle of Anjali Mehta and gained acceptance among the fans. Her performance has brought a fresh perspective to the character, and her chemistry with Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) is also been appreciated.