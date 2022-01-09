Viral video! Dilip Joshi runs after Disha Vakani in unseen clip of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ shoot

The Indian audience has been entertained by the television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' The show has a large cast that includes Jethalal, Daya, Babitaji, Taarak Mehta, Bhide, Madhuri, Popatlal, Iyyer, Sodhi, Tapu, and others.

A shoot scene in which Dilip Joshi is in the frame can be seen in an unseen video that is going viral on Instagram.

Take a look-

Dilip Joshi was seen in a rush at the airport a few days ago. In the footage, you can see a frantic Dilip Joshi rushing towards his car, dragging his trolley bag haywire.

Recently in an interview with Times of India, when Dilip was asked if he wish to quit the show, the actor said, "My show is a comedy show and it's fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on."

Dilip further revealed that he had received new offers for some other shows, but he is dedicated to the show. "I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

Joshi who has done smaller roles in movies like 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' 'Humraaz' is still open to doing films, "I have so much more to do in terms of acting. Life abhi puri baaki padi hai. The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so I would never leave a good film role if I am offered. Right now I am enjoying what is happening in my life." Joshi said.