'Last two weeks of my life...': Sumbul Touqeer shares cryptic video message after rumoured fallout with Fahmaan Khan

Stills of Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were best friends and they have a fandom who love their natural chemistry. However, things are not being great between the two. Their friendship got affected from the time Sumbul returned from Bigg Boss 16. A few days back, Fahmaan revealed that the reason behind their rift is Sumbul's father. Now, Sumbul dropped a video stating that the last two weeks have not been easy for her.

In her Instagram profile, Sumbul shared a video where the actress was talking about the difficult times and her swollen eyes confirmed that the actress was deeply affected. "Everyone knows the last two weeks of my life were not very smooth, it was actually very difficult, but all I wanna say is thank you to each and everyone of you for cheering me up. I have seen a few tweets and messages, thank you so much." Sumbul and her family even lost their cat, Clouds. She even dedicated a post for Clouds, and wrote, "Clouds…. I love you ……I’ll hold you safe in my heart forever….may you find peace my bachchu…… you lived with us for only a month but you gave memories to cherish forever… I miss youI’ll always love you!"

Here's the video

Several fans of Sumbul reacted to the video and asked her to stay strong. A netizen added, "Always love and support you sumbul keep smiling and shining." Another netizen added, "Stay strong."

Recently, Fahmaan Khan opened up about the rift between his and Sumbul's friendship. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Khan added that before Sumbul entered Bigg Boss house, they shot for a song, and a BTS clip of them left Sumbul's father miffed. Fahmaan revealed that he apologised to Sumbul's father, but he didn't forgive him, and that dented his equation with the actress. Fahmaan also added that he called Sumbul and her family on Eid, but none of them answered, and he felt hurt by their behaviour.