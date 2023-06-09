Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father Touqeer Khan to get remarried next week, reveals actress

Credit: Touqeer Khan/Instagram

We all know how close television actress Sumbul Touqeer is with her father, Touqeen Khan, and we all have seen their bond during the actress’ stint in Bigg Boss 16. They won hearts with the relationship that they have.

Now, Sumbul has revealed that his father is getting married next week. As per the reports, Sumbul and her sister Saniya convinced her father to get remarried. While speaking to the Bombay Times, Sumbul Touqeer said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him."

It is further mentioned that Touqeer Khan is getting married to Nilofer, who was separated from her first husband and has a daughter named Izra. Meanwhile, recently, Fahmaan Khan opened up about the rift between his and Sumbul's friendship. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Khan added that before Sumbul entered Bigg Boss house, they shot for a song, and a BTS clip of them left Sumbul's father miffed. Fahmaan revealed that he apologised to Sumbul's father, but he didn't forgive him, and that dented his equation with the actress. Fahmaan also added that he called Sumbul and her family on Eid, but none of them answered, and he felt hurt by their behaviour.

Later, Sumbul shared a video where the actress was talking about the difficult times and her swollen eyes confirmed that the actress was deeply affected. "Everyone knows the last two weeks of my life were not very smooth, it was actually very difficult, but all I wanna say is thank you to each and everyone of you for cheering me up. I have seen a few tweets and messages, thank you so much." Sumbul and her family even lost their cat, Clouds. She even dedicated a post for Clouds, and wrote, "Clouds…. I love you ……I’ll hold you safe in my heart forever….may you find peace my bachchu…… you lived with us for only a month but you gave memories to cherish forever… I miss youI’ll always love you!"