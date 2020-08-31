Suchita Trivedi reveals WHY she would like to wear her mother-in-law's saree in 'Indiawaali Maa'

A Mother is certainly the most important human being in everyone’s life. Maa is a word that fills everyone with emotions. Her love for her child certainly cannot be compared with anything. Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming show Indiawaali Maa portrays the love of a mother towards her son and spins around the fact that you're never too old to need your mother and you can always reach out to her at any time of your life.

The show is written from the heart is a testament of a mother set on a journey to help her son through difficult times. Actress Suchita Trivedi who has always played a perfect bahu on television and is all set to be stepping in the shoes of a perfect mother too. While giving the insights about her character Kaku, Suchita said, "Playing the role of Kaku comes from inside and I dive into my role with full enthusiasm and passion."

She further added, "My Mother, my Mother in Law, and my Maasi gave me the inspiration to play the role of Kaku. They taught me the true meaning of being a mother. In fact, my mother in law is so happy with my role that she gifted me her saree to wear in the show and I would love to wear that in the show. I consider myself fortunate enough to have such inspiration around me."

For the uninformed, Suchita Trivedi as Kaku in Indiawaai Maa is all set to air from Monday to Friday only on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:30 PM.

Suchita Trivedi also popular for her roles in Baa Baahoo Baby and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki in 2018 married Nigam Patel at the age of 42. Her close friend and co-star Ridhi Dogra had taken to her social media to announce it.

Sharing a picture of Suchita, Ridhi had written, "As a birthday girl I couldn't be happier to get a better gift. Two people who have loved laughed and lived graciously through an incredible journey took their vows on 22nd September.. My birthday. My Suchi and nigam every moment of the wedding has been everything you both stand for..@sucheetat @nigam2828 I wish to see you pop endless champagnes loving living and laughing through it all and create the world you both aspire to. It's a pleasure to share this life and my day with two mad crazy and absolutely beautiful souls. Congratulations!! I love u both."