'Sidharth Shukla better than Saif Ali Khan, at least he doesn’t have kids': Shehnaz Gill's father draws in comparison

Bigg Boss 13 this week witnessed family members of the housemates visiting the show. Amongst them was Shehnaz Gill's father Santokh Singh, who told her to concentrate on the game rather than thinking about Sidharth Shukla winning the game. At several instances, Shehnaz was told to not get too involved as it might affect her mentally. Salman Khan even warned Sidharth to be careful of the fact that Shehnaz has fallen for her.

During an interaction with Desimartini, when Shehnaz's father was asked about her rapport with Sidharth, he stated, "There is this girl who works for Siddharth Shukla… Whatever duty Siddharth gets in the Bigg Boss 13 house, it could be of washing utensils or cleaning the bathroom or anything else for that matter, you will never see Siddharth Shukla work. Shehnaz does all of Siddharth’s tasks. Which means, she does her tasks and completes his tasks as well."

He went on to say, "I am not convinced about Siddharth Shukla. This is why when I entered the house, I asked Shehnaz to focus on the game and if she has any feelings for Shukla, she has to decide only when she is out of the house. I want them to come out of that house. The thing is the environment and the ambience inside the house is completely different from the ambience out of it. It depends on them as to how they live with each other and how things shape up."

Talking about the age difference between Sidharth and Shehnaz, her father shared, "I don’t think age is not the same. It is almost a rule that the woman should always be less in age than the man amongst couples. Shehnaz and Siddharth is not the first couple with a massive age difference. There are so many who have a big age difference. For instance, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan too have a vast age difference. Saif is 12 years older to Kareena and he also has such big children. No one tells them, they are happy! Siddharth Shukla is much better than Saif. At least he doesn’t have kids."