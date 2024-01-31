Twitter
'Mic installed inside bathroom': Isha Malviya makes shocking revelation about Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan, Karan Johar

During a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Isha Malviya shared some secrets about her time in the Bigg Boss house.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Edited by

Bigg Boss 17 just ended, and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner, gaining a lot of fame. Besides the winner, the show also brought attention to other contestants, including Isha Malviya from Udaariyaan.

During a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Isha shared some secrets about her time in the Bigg Boss house. During their chat, Isha Malviya shared a secret about the Bigg Boss house. She shared that the bathrooms in the house have microphones installed, capturing the audio if a contestant happens to say something while using the bathroom. Isha explained that even if a contestant doesn't wear their mic inside the bathroom, the installed microphones can still pick up the audio.

Bharti and Haarsh questioned Isha about the time when a big star scolded her on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Isha revealed that initially, when Salman Khan scolded her, it hurt her. She cried a lot and even thought about quitting the show. She explained that she went to the bathroom to cry, so the cameras didn't capture it. Isha feels now that maybe she should have cried in front of everyone, thinking it could have gained her sympathy from the others.

Isha shared that Karan Johar's criticism affected her too, but she realised there wasn't much she could do about it. She decided to take it positively and move forward. After the session, she felt hungry and really wanted to eat. On Weekend Ka Vaar days, they received a food box with a chocolate pastry, and Isha was excited to enjoy it along with her meal. She emphasized that sulking wouldn't have changed anything.

Isha Malviya remembered when Karan Johar criticized her for discussing Munawar Faruqui's personal life on Bigg Boss 17. Recalling the incident, Isha explained that she enjoys talking and always wants something to discuss. So, when Ayesha Khan revealed that Munawar had proposed to a girl, Isha quickly informed her friends Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel. She admitted that the way she shared the news might have seemed inappropriate, but Vicky and Samarth eagerly joined her in wanting to know more about what Ayesha had to say about the rapper-comedian.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa praised Isha Malviya for her strong personality and carefree nature. In response, Isha admitted that even though people appreciate those traits in her, she feels she made a mistake by not crying on the show. She expressed, "I made a mistake, I mean, I should have cried a bit. I should have shed some tears; maybe I would have been in the top 5."

