Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi burn the dance floor with their sexy moves on Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo

Bollywood divas Shilpa Shetty and Nora Fatehi stunned everyone when they grooved to Babuji on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors. Both the actresses look hot while performing on the stage.

Shilpa Shetty recently appeared on Dance Deewane Juniors in order to promote her upcoming film Nikamma which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The dance reality show is being judged by Nora Fethi, Neetu Kapoor, and Marzi Pestinji.

While promoting her film, Shilpa Shetty danced to Babuji with Nora Fethi. The video of the same has been uploaded by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Nora aur Shilpa denge ek doosre ko kante ki takkar in the dance battle. Iss weekend yeh dancing divas badhaane wali hai iss manch ki shaan with their killer moves.” The original Babuji song from movie Dum was released in the year 2022.

One of the social media users said, “Both are amazing in their own way.” The second one mentioned, “Maja Aa gya Blockbuster Performance.” The third person commented, “Hay shilpa ki adah baki to srif kamar hila rahi hain.” The fourth one wrote, “Shilpa Shetty is clear winner Beauty with graceful dance.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had an emotional moment at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Nikamma. As Shilpa arrived at the event to celebrate her return to theatre and films after 14 years, a special message from her mother was played on the big screen. Shilpa became teary-eyed and overwhelmed as she saw the video message from her mother. The actress also expressed her gratitude towards the director of the film Sabbir Khan for breaking her 'vanvaas (exile). In the clip, Shilpa's mother was seen calling her daughter a 'survivor and a warrior'.