Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for her outfit, netizens calls her 'desi wonder woman'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the most stylish Bollywood actresses, has been trolled for wearing a bold saree. During the trailer launch of Nikamma, the actress opted for a blue saree with a strapless blouse teamed up with a long overcoat.

However, her outfit didn’t go well with netizens. One of them wrote, “Outfit - inspired from urfi.” The second one mentioned, “Low budget wonder women.” The third one wrote, “Niche ki sari kaha gayi.” The fourth one wrote, “desi wonder woman.” The fifth commented, “She herself is nt comfortable.”

Shilpa celebrated mother's day by posting a cute video of her children, Viaan and Samisha, on her Instagram account on April 10, 2022. Samisha may be seen holding her brother's head and kissing him in the footage. When questioned about her affection for her brother by a voice behind the camera, Samisha replied, "So much," with her arms extended to the two sides at most.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Babies Happy Mommy I celebrate being a Mother every Day An Ode to every Mom/Maa/Mumma/Aai/Amma/Bebe/Maaji/Ammi/Mummy… who works day & night to ensure her kids have the best life possible.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently announced her upcoming film 'Sukhee' on March 1. Sharing the poster, Shilpa wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!”