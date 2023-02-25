Shehnaaz Gill stops singing on hearing azaan call nearby in viral video, fans praise her: 'Ek hi dil hai...'

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has won fans’ hearts with her latest gesture, where she paused her singing to repsect the prayer call from a nearby mosque. In a now-viral video, Shehnaaz is seen on stage at an event, singing when she hears an azaan call and immediately pauses out of respect for the prayer call. Fans have praised this gesture of the actress.

Shehnaaz recently attended the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 in Mumbai. During the event, Shehnaaz was called on to the stage and requested to sing a few lines. A viral video posted by a fan club shows that just as Shehnaaz sings, there is an azaan call heard in the background. The actress immediately lowers her mic and pauses the singing.

The video was shared with the caption, “When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it. #ShehnaazGill.”

When Shehnaaz was asked to sing, she paused as Azan call was being made for prayer. This is the purity of good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs. Shehnaaz i have only one heart how many times you going to win it. #ShehnaazGill #DigitalPersonalityOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/SwxjaogsGY February 23, 2023

Fans have praised the actress’ gesture with many saying they were proud of her for showing this respect. “That's so sweet. No matter which religion she belongs but respecting other religions is above all. Hats off to you girl,” tweeted one fan. Another wrote, “Having respect for other religion is something very great. If everyone did this the world would be so peaceful. Great gesture.” Many others said that she had won their hearts yet again. “Ek hi dil hai Shehnaaz, kitni baar jeetogi (We have only one heart how many times you going to win it),” was a common response.

Shehnaaz, best known for her appearances in Punjabi films and being the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, will soon be making her Bollywood debut. She has a supporting role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases in April.