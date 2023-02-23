Watch: Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Alia Bhatt-paparazzi controversy, says 'mujhe toh media ne hi banaya hai'

Shehnaaz Gill-Alia Bhatt

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz Gill reacted to the recent Alia Bhatt-paparazzi controversy and stated that the media made her a star. The actress recently attended an award function, and on the red carpet, she was asked to share her views about Alia's privacy being invaded by paps.

In a video that is going viral, the actress replied, “Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge toh uske liye mere pass koi Jawab nahi hai (I am here because of the media, it’s the media only who has always highlighted me but if you talk about trolling, I have no answer to that)”

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for the 'gross invasion' of her privacy when two men took her photos from the terrace of a neighbouring building while she was chilling at her home. Later in the day, Janhvi Kapoor too criticised the same media portal revealing that she too was 'photographed unaware' inside her gym.

Janhvi stated that she understands the job of a paparazzo and the "requirements of being a public figure" when there is a "mutual understanding" between both parties as she added, "I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight doing your job. When there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it's a journalistic accomplishment is far from it." Even Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor supported Alia Bhatt's stand against the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023. Gill will also be seen in Sajid Khan's directorial 100% which stars Retish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.