‘Shark Tank India’ judge Aman Gupta sings ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ at his birthday party - WATCH

We all know how popular 'Shark Tank India' became after only a few days on broadcast, and the judges each had their own distinct approach that drew in viewers.

Aman Gupta, the co-founder of BoAt, was one of the judges. The businessman recently celebrated his birthday, and he shared a video of it to give folks a glimpse.

He can be heard saying in the video that he enjoys giving 'gyan,' and then his pals ask him to sing, and he sings a few lines from 'Yeh Dil Deewana.'

Take a look at the video here-

The business reality show 'Shark Tank India' ended in the first week of February after a highly successful first season that aired on Sony Entertainment Television for more than a month. The show, which featured a panel of seven Indian corporate tycoons known as 'sharks,' allowed young and aspiring entrepreneurs from throughout the country to present their business ideas and earn investments from the'sharks' in exchange for equity shares in the new enterprises.

Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart) were among the other sharks featured on the show.

The show's first season boosted India's start-up boom, igniting a new wave of entrepreneurship among the country's youth. The next season of the hit show, will do wonders for the Sony Entertainment Television channel, is already being demanded by fans.