Say what! 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, runner-up Asim Riaz had same number of votes?

A video from the control room of Bigg Boss has been going viral. This video suggests that even though Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 13', he and competitor Asim Riaz got the same number of votes.

In the video posted by her, a person from the control room is seen talking about how Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got equal number of votes. The channel then allegedly decided that Sidharth Shukla should be declared the winner of the show.

"You will be shocked to know that many (including Endemol CEO Abhishek Rege) don't want Asim Riaz to win because he's a Kashmiri Muslim. @ColorsTV you guys are racist. Glad that I didn't continue my job .. There is never any excuse for racism and we must call it out. #BiggBoss," she wrote.

She had previously informed that global support for Asim (probably the time when John Cena showed his support for Asim) forced the makers to re-think their decision. "Just informed by a colleague Creatives & programming heads are under great pressure after seeing global support for Asim Riaz. Meeting underway. Continue showing your support.. Maybe this forces them to change decision. @ColorsTV #BiggBoss," she tweeted.

See her posts here:

While Sidharth was the winner and Asim was the first runner-up, Shehnaz Gill was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan time-and-again hinted that he would've loved to see Shehnaz alongside Sidharth in the top 2. Paras Chhabra was the first to walk out with a bag of Rs. 10 lakhs (which was actually empty). Arti's mother then came to receive her, followed by Rashami Desai's eviction after a task performed under Rohit Shetty's guidance.