Richa Chadha's hilarious Valentine's Day post for Ali Fazal goes viral, netizens say 'zabardast you are'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are not together on Valentine's day but they have wished each other on social media and set some major couple goals. Especially, Richa raised the bar with her hilarious reel video. In the video, she enacted the iconic choti from the film Naseeb Apna Apna (1986).

Richa posted a reel video where she is singing , "Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai, Mera pati mera devata hain..." Interestingly, Richa put on the exact make-up and sported the iconic braid that the actor Raadhika Sarathkumar had in the original movie.

Richa's post was adored by celebs. Ali reacted to the post and wrote, "Hahahahahahhaahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha". Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Zakir Khan, and Mallika Dua lapped the post with funny emojis. On the work front, Richa is returning with the original cast of Fukrey 3. The film would not star Ali Fazal this time.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ali posted a reel video saying "I miss You, Richa". In the caption, Ali wrote "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY MY LOVE! @therichachadha! Aise bahaane izhaar ke ... over dukhi zamaane intezaar ke. .. (any day) tu kisi reel se guzarti hai... main kisi Phone sa thharthharaata hooooooooonn!!!! Jaldi aata hoon." Ali is in Los Angeles for his work commitments.

Richa kept her surprise intact then and replied to Ali's post saying, "Oh just you wait! I also made something for you feels since you're away. it's nothing like this which makes me nervous. but just adding some finishing touches. #KeepingthingsinterestingIsee" And then it happened.

On the work front, Richa is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series Heeramandi which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Ali, on the other hand, is currently working on the third season of Amazon Prime Video's series Mirzapur. The duo will soon make their on-screen appearance with Fukrey 3. The third installment of the crime-comedy will also mark the return of the OG Fukra gang, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pulkit Samrat. After the super success of Fukrey (2013), the film was turned into a franchise, and the second instalment of the film Fukrey Returns was released in 2017. Fukrey Returns was considered as an improvement from the original. (With inputs from ANI)

