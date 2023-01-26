Search icon
'Hate always loses': Richa Chadha's curt message after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan sees bumper opening

Just like other stars, Richa is also happy with the defeat of Bollywood haters after SRK's Pathaan opened with a fabulous response.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

'Hate always loses': Richa Chadha's curt message after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan sees bumper opening
Richa Chadha

Pathaan is proven to become a box office rampage. The blockbuster opening to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has been a befitting reply to haters, naysayers, and boycott Bollywood gang. Many actors are celebrating the victory of love over hate, and they're happy with Pathaan's response. 

Richa Chadha is also celebrating the defeat of faceless #BoycottBollywood gangs. Without naming Pathaan, Richa wrote on Twitter, "Hate always loses."

Here's the tweet

SRK fans and Bollywood admirers who supported Pathaan agreed with her. Whereas, some trolls mocked Chadha, and made her remember her 'insensitive' Galwan remark. A user wrote, "Last time you tweeted something, you had to hide your face for days. ab kya karne aayi ho vapas?" Another user wrote, "Well there wasn't any hate whatsoever for SRK! He was he is and he'll always be the biggest superstar in this damn world. He has only made his country proud always. But talking about you making fun of your country's army I'm damn sure the country wont forget. All the very best." One of the netizen added, "Yes like you lost movies, contracts and reputation and made a joke of your self!! Don't worry we are not into hatred.. you are done."

One of the users supported Richa and wrote, "yes, for a change you are correct @RichaChadha finally hate & evil powers are again coming on their knees & goodness n virtuous are start going upward." Another user wrote, "Yep. I am assuming you have arrived here based on outcome of the people/initiatives/organisations you supported in past few years?" 

On the work front, Richa will next be seen in Fukrey 3. Recently, the posters of Fukrey 3 were released, and it left them puzzled, as Ali Fazal was missing for the first look. The thrid instalment of dark crime-comedy will release in cinemas on September 2023.  

Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
