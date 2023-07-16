Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty has made a strong comeback with the highly acclaimed reality show MTV Roadies 19 and has taken the role of a ‘gang leader’.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty, who recently made her comeback with MTV Roadies 19, made headlines after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress found herself in legal trouble and was even arrested in the death case.

Now, the actress has made a strong comeback with the highly acclaimed reality show MTV Roadies 19 and has taken the role of a ‘Gang Leader’. In a recent episode, Gautam Gulati asked one of the participants to tell the full form of CBI. Hearing this, Rhea jumped from her chair and said, “Mujhe pata hai (I know the answer).”

And when the contestant gave the wrong answer, Rhea quickly corrected her. She said ‘CBI is Central Bureau of Investigation.’ While sharing her experience of dealing with hatred and being labelled, the actress said, “A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life me rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi. Let them go. Kaun hai woh? (Will that stop me from living the life I want, certainly not. Let them go. Who are those people to comment on me?)”

During the episode, contestant Shuly Nadar talked about her abusive boyfriend. She further opened up regarding the various labels she had to face because of her skin colour. Upon hearing this, the Gang Leader Rhea Chakraborty reacted saying, “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life. Jo bhi aapke sath hua, woh aapki galti nahi hai, unki galti hai (whatever happened tp you, it’s not your mistake, it’s his mistake).”

Meanwhile, the audience had a mixed reaction to Rhea Chakraborty’s comeback. While some were happy to see her back in action, others criticised the makers of the show for roping her as a judge.

