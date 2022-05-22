Rakhi Sawant-Urfi Javed dance to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, video surfaces on social media

Instabollywood/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed, both internet sensations, never miss an occasion to wow their admirers with their flair. The two actors were seen enjoying a good time together at an event. The previous night's footage of both females shaking a leg to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai has gone viral on the internet. Urfi Javed was dressed in a white co-ord outfit, while Rakhi Sawant wore a black ruffle sari.

Urfi and Rakhi, who are known for their fearlessness at parties, had so much fun that their videos are causing a stir on social media. Urfi showed off her new style by wearing a 20kg glass over her white dress. Rakhi Sawant, a former Bigg Boss 15 competitor, wore a ruffled saree and posed for the photographers. The actress, who is known for her antics and bizarre attire, made waves at the party yesterday night.



A few days ago, when Urfii was spotted by the paparazzi and asked opinions on being compared with Rakhi, she said that she feels nothing wrong in being compared with Rakhi Sawant, adding that it's an honour for her. She also said that she finds Rakhi inspirational as she has achieved fame after facing a lot of struggles in life.

Talking about Rakhi, Urfii said, "Whatever she does, she doesn't care about anyone. I mean today she is earning good for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don't mind being compared to her, it's actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don't mind being compared with her, I don't like putting women down."



When the paparazzi asked the Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urrfii about her meetings with the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rakhi, she said, "Whenever we meet, we gossip a lot. We don't discuss about trolls and negativity."