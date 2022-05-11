Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for posing in see-through beachwear, netizen says 'daya aati hai'

Urfi Javed

One can't ignore the fact that Urfi Javed lives with a 'devil may care' attitude, and she always grabs eyeballs with her unique 'style statements.' In her latest reel, Urfi is posing in a bikini made of seashells, with nude colour underwear.

Urfi posted this reel with the caption, "Made this bikini top using shells and wrapped a see through fabric around my legs with nude coloured undergarment! Ariel is ready!"

Check out Urfi's reel

As usual, Urfi's post got mixed reactions from netizens, while a few of them hailed Urfi's fashion mantra, others mocked her down for her outfit. A user perfectly summarised Urfi by saying, "Cutest mermaid. People will hate you dislike you but yeh baat toh sahi hain they can’t ignore youuu!" Another user added, "Iski shakal dekhke daya aatii h yrr." One of the user said, "U got some guts." While another one added, "Thoree din mai yeh kapde bhi utar dege abhi toh kehte hain mai kissi dharam ko nhi mante phir kahege mujhe kapde acche nhi lgte mai n***d rahunge." One of the netizen compared Javed with Sunny Leone and said, "Urfi didi bas bass log Sunny Leone Ko Chod Ke aapke Piche pad gye."

In a recent interview, Urfi stated that she was 15 when a photo of hers was posted on a porn site, and she was publicly humiliated by her family and the rest of the city. The actress stated that the incident occurred in Lucknow. Speaking with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao on their channel, Couple of Things Urfi said. “I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old and I wore an off-shoulder top. In Lucknow, we never got such clothes back then so I cut (a T-shirt) myself and I made it myself. I uploaded the picture on Facebook and someone uploaded that on a porn site.”