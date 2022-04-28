Urfi Javed reveals her photo was uploaded on porn site when she was 15 years old

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed revealed that she was sl*t-shamed as a youngster. In a recent interview, the actress stated that she was 15 when a photo of hers was posted on a porn site, and she was publicly humiliated by her family and the rest of the city. The actress stated that the incident occurred in Lucknow.

Speaking with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao on their channel, Couple of Things Urfi said. “I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old and I wore an off-shoulder top. In Lucknow, we never got such clothes back then so I cut (a T-shirt) myself and I made it myself. I uploaded the picture on Facebook and someone uploaded that on a porn site.”



“It was a tube top, it was nothing bad. People really slut shamed me. The entire city, the entire town, my family, they were like what did you wear, it was all your fault. Ek toh ladki ho ke tumne ye pehna and then you had the audacity to upload it on Facebook," Urfi added.

Urfi admitted she didn't know how to handle the matter when the couple inquired how she managed it. She went on to say that you don't realise how strong you are until it's your only option. She didn't have the courage to die, so she chose this instead.



Also read: Urfi Javed hits back at trolls, says 'jo mujhse jale vo side par chale'

Urfi is well known for wearing very daring outfits. She has appeared in shows like Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, and Bepannaah, as well as participating in Bigg Boss OTT. She isn't afraid to try new things and confidently poses for the media when she is out and about. Urfi continues to astonish social media with unexpected, daring, and spectacular clothing despite getting trolled multiple times for her outfits.

