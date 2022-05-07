Urfi Javed sets internet on fire with her bold look, video goes viral

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Be it her lifestyle or her outfits, Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines. The actress makes jaws drop with her sexy, bold, and unique outfits. She often shares her photos and videos in sultry dresses on social media.

On Saturday, Urfi Javed dropped another video in which she can be seen wearing a green bikini, paired with high heels. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “She move it like @radissongoa thanku so much for the amazing hospitality !” The actress can be seen posing for the cameras, the video is now going viral. Social media users have been reacting to the video.

Watch video:

Earlier, Urfi Javed revealed that she was sl*t-shamed as a youngster. In an interview, the actress stated that she was 15 when a photo of hers was posted on a porn site, and she was publicly humiliated by her family and the rest of the city. The actress stated that the incident occurred in Lucknow.

Speaking with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao on their channel, Couple of Things Urfi said. “I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old and I wore an off-shoulder top. In Lucknow, we never got such clothes back then so I cut (a T-shirt) myself and I made it myself. I uploaded the picture on Facebook and someone uploaded that on a porn site.”

“It was a tube top, it was nothing bad. People really slut shamed me. The entire city, the entire town, my family, they were like what did you wear, it was all your fault. Ek toh ladki ho ke tumne ye pehna and then you had the audacity to upload it on Facebook," Urfi added.

Urfi admitted she didn't know how to handle the matter when the couple inquired how she managed it. She went on to say that you don't realise how strong you are until it's your only option. She didn't have the courage to die, so she chose this instead.