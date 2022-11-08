Raju Srivastava fans get emotional after seeing his final appearance in Hostel Daze season 3 teaser

Credit: Prime Video/Instagram

On Tuesday, the makers of Hostel Daze released the teaser of the third season of the show. Interestingly, what caught everyone’s attention was Raju Srivastava’s appearance in the teaser. Raju can be seen portraying a tea shop vendor in the series which is based on the college life of engineering students.

Social media users got emotional after seeing Raju in the clip, one of them wrote, “Late Raju ji ko dekh ke acha lga..” The second person rote, “Raju bhai kaha ho. ”The third one said, “Did I see Raju Shrivastav Sir?” The fourth person commented, “Raju Bhai's last appearance.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, everyone in the oountry was extremely saddened by the comedian Raju Srivastava's passing on September 21. Recently, Shikha, the late comedian’s wife, penned an emotional note on social media and paid tribute to her late husband. Shikha posted a video of Raju singing this song from the 1977 movie Swami on his family's Instagram page, which is currently run by them.

She wrote, It’s been a month since you’re gone but we know you’re still with us and will continue to be…’ Raju ji was everyone’s favourite, he made millions of hearts smile with his comedy. Needless to say, he was a legend who gave reasons to celebrate every moment

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava passed away after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi because of a heart attack. His family posted a throwback photo of Raju and Amitabh Bachchan together. Bachchan had sent the comic a special voice message while he was in coma.

His family organized a prayer meeting at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai, while he was laid to rest in Delhi. Industry friends and coworkers of Raju were present for the meeting.