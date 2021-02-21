'It is very exciting': Paul Bettany teases 'mystery Avenger' cameo in 'WandaVision'

'WandaVision' star Paul Bettany, who plays the role of Vision in the first streaming series from Marvel Studios, recently reacted to fan theories about the show that aired its 7th episode on Friday. In a video, Bettany was asked to react to fan theories. Bettany provided an insight into topics ranging from how Wanda Maximoff was given the moniker 'Scarlet Witch', to the appearance of a 'mystery Avenger' in the series.

Bettany seemed excited about the appearance of a 'mystery Avenger', in the Esquire video, and teased that a major cameo was in the works. Bettany said, "This is the theory that says that there is a mysterious Avenger that will appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that the mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange."

Bettany further added, "The truth is, of all the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, but there is one character that has not been revealed. It's very exciting. It's an actor I'd longed to work with all my life, and we have amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is extraordinary, and there were fireworks on set."

Bettany didn't reveal anything about the involvement of Mephisto, because he said that he was 'worried about getting fired'. Many theories are in the works that claim that the wicked character could be revealed in the show and that he would have a larger embroilment in Phase Four of the MCU.

As for the cameo, Bettany's co-star, Elizabeth Olsen, in an earlier interview, had also teased it and had told TV Line that she was surprised that it hadn't leaked yet. Speaking about the cameo, Elizabeth had simply said, "I am very excited."