'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen reveals challenges of shooting in front of a live audience

Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen says shooting in front of a live audience really messed with her brain. Olsen along with Paul Bettany shot the first episode of their web series, WandaVision, in front of a live studio audience.

"It was so nerve-wracking, and there was a lot of adrenaline. There were a lot of quick changes and it totally confused my brain," Olsen said while recalling the experience.

She further added, "It really messed with my brain -- the idea of not playing to an audience but feeding off an audience and having a camera. I was really grateful when we added the wall for our second episode."

The Marvel Studios series brings back Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Bettany as Vision. In the show, the two superheroes are trying to adapt to their suburban lives as a married couple.

Asked how she would describe the show, the actress said, "I believe from Wanda's point of view, she would describe the show as a family sitcom of two people trying to fit in, and not be discovered for being different."

The series, directed by Matt Shakman, streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. 'WandaVision' trailer made its debut at Emmy 2020. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprised their roles as the couple on the show.

It is also believed that events from WandaVision will lead up to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch. Olsen, who plays Wanda, is part of the 'Avenger' film.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Olsen in two Avengers movies and Captain America: Civil War, previously said Scarlet Witch's changing accent was an intentional creative choice. The duo had said in 2018, "One is you'll notice at the beginning of 'Civil War' that Black Widow is training her to be a spy, and two is she's been on the run, and one of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent."