'Our relationship existed much before social media caught on': Himanshu Malhotra on wife Amruta Khanvilkar

Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar are one of the cutest couples who also have the best time on their professional front as well. They have been married for more than five years now and were even the winner of Nach Baliye. However, both rarely share photos of each other on social media pages which led to speculations of something not well between them. But time and again, both Himanshu and Amruta have said that everything's fine and they are enjoying their marital life.

Now during an interaction with Bombay Times, when Himanshu was asked about these speculations, he stated, "Amu (Amruta) and I have been married for five years, and we have known each other for the last 16 years. We are extremely happy in this relationship. Speculations about our separation started doing rounds after we won Nach Baliye. During the show, we used to post a lot of our pictures on social media as it was the demand for the show. After it ended, we both mutually decided to stop all this. We do sometimes post on special occasions, like Valentine’s Day, anniversaries and birthdays. Our relationship existed much before social media caught on."

Both Himanshu and Amruta are busy with their professional lives as well, so how do they manage to spend time with each other? To which the actor said, "No matter how busy we are, once we are home we are together again. Recently, Amu was out for Khatron Ke Khiladi. When it was time for her to return, I had to go to Kargil to shoot. Since we are in the same profession, we understand each other’s work schedule. Once we are home, we manage to steal time for ourselves by having an early breakfast together, going on late-night drives or just talking. We have evolved with each other and respect each other’s space."