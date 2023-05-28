Search icon
'Wtf is ashneer doing here': Netizens baffled to see Ashneer Grover as gang leader in Roadies: Karm ya Kaand

Television's famous Shark turned gang leader for Roadies' latest season, and netizens are baffled by his appearance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Still of Ashneer Grover from Roadies 19 promo

The 19th season of Roadies is just a few weeks from its premiere, and the first promo has left the fans and netizens shocked.Apart from Rhea Chakraborty and a twist in the personal interview segment, an addition of a gang leader has surprised viewers. Several fans of the show never expected that popular entrepreneur, Ashneer Grover would join the show, that too as a gang leader. 

Yes, the upcoming season of the popular youth show will have Ashneer as one of the gang leaders. Other gang leaders include show's veteran Prince Narula, along with Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati, and Sonu Sood. On Saturday, the first promo of the 19th season was released, and Ashneer's glimpses left netizens stunned. 

A few hours after the promo, netizens started asking about Ashneer's contribution or relevance in the show. An internet user wrote, "Wtf is Ashneer doing here." Another internet user wrote, "Ashneer kahan se aa gaya." The third internet user wrote, "Who needs sponsors when you got @ashneer.grover . Ab toh paisa hi paisa." A netizen added, "BC ashneer kaha se aagya." Another netizen added, "Wtf Ashneerrr it's really shocking." 

Recently, Prince Narula shared his views on Rhea Chakraborty joining the show. While speaking to DNA India, Prince praises Rhea for making a comeback and said, "Everyone has a different perception towards it, but one needs the guts to come back on the stage and face people. Our audiences are sensible and they'll support whom they want to. If they will like Rhea more than me, then they will watch the show for her. If they didn't like me, they will ignore my presence. So, I want that she should give her 100% to the show. If she wishes to convey something, she should use the platform to express it."

The battle of Karm ya Kaand has kickstarted and promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Roadies - Karm ya Kaand premieres on June 3, 7 PM, and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday only on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set
