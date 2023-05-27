Roadies Karm Ya Kaand: Rhea Chakraborty shuts Prince down, says 'awaaz neeche;' Ashneer Grover becomes gang leader

Stills of Ashneer Grover and Rhea Chakraborty from Roadies 19

The makers of the reality adventure show Roadies - Karm ya Kaand released a new promo recently. The promo highlighted the new element of the season, the contestant auction. In the personal interview round, gang leaders- Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati will have to bid for the contestant and win him or her for their individual team. Another surprising addition to this season is famous entrepreneur Ashneer Grover as one of the gang leaders. The promo also gave a glimpse of an individual with Shiv Thakare`s mask followed by a tiff between all the Gang Leaders.

It also showcases new entrants, elements and promises to have extra drama and arguments. The viewers also get to see a glimpse of the personal interview rounds where the host Sonu Sood reveals that there will be an auction for taking contestants in their gangs and kickstarted the bidding rounds with the promo. It also shows a glimpse of Ashneer Grover of `Shark Tank 1` sitting with the Gang Leaders.

Here's the promo

In the promo, several heated moments among the gang leaders were also highlighted. Rhea Chakraborty shuts Prince down by saying, "Awaaz neeche." By the end of the promo, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula get into a heated argument, and the former warns about quitting the show in midway.

The battle of Karm ya Kaand has kickstarted and promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Roadies - Karm ya Kaand premieres on June 3, 7 PM, and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday only on MTV and Jio Cinema.