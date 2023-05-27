Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Roadies Karm Ya Kaand: Rhea Chakraborty shuts Prince down, says 'awaaz neeche;' Ashneer Grover becomes gang leader

The new promo of Roadies Karm Ya Kaand gave glimpses of new additions and heated arguments among the gang leaders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Roadies Karm Ya Kaand: Rhea Chakraborty shuts Prince down, says 'awaaz neeche;' Ashneer Grover becomes gang leader
Stills of Ashneer Grover and Rhea Chakraborty from Roadies 19

The makers of the reality adventure show Roadies - Karm ya Kaand released a new promo recently. The promo highlighted the new element of the season, the contestant auction. In the personal interview round, gang leaders- Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati will have to bid for the contestant and win him or her for their individual team. Another surprising addition to this season is famous entrepreneur Ashneer Grover as one of the gang leaders. The promo also gave a glimpse of an individual with Shiv Thakare`s mask followed by a tiff between all the Gang Leaders.

It also showcases new entrants, elements and promises to have extra drama and arguments. The viewers also get to see a glimpse of the personal interview rounds where the host Sonu Sood reveals that there will be an auction for taking contestants in their gangs and kickstarted the bidding rounds with the promo. It also shows a glimpse of Ashneer Grover of `Shark Tank 1` sitting with the Gang Leaders.

Here's the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

In the promo, several heated moments among the gang leaders were also highlighted. Rhea Chakraborty shuts Prince down by saying, "Awaaz neeche." By the end of the promo, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula get into a heated argument, and the former warns about quitting the show in midway. 

The battle of Karm ya Kaand has kickstarted and promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Roadies - Karm ya Kaand premieres on June 3, 7 PM, and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday only on MTV and Jio Cinema.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company
Sara Ali Khan takes BEST bus ride in yellow co-ord set, pens hilarious shayari; see viral photos
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal: A look at Bollywood's top action heroes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in, check official notification here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.