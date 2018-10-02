Neeru Agarwal, aka Neelu from 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' passes away, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni remember her

Television actress Neeru Agarwal, who was seen playing the character of the domestic help Neelu in popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, passed away early on Tuesday morning. Her sudden demise has come as a shock to not just her friends and family, but also her co-actors from the show. The sad news was shared by Aly Goni and Divyanka Tripathi, who poted heartfelt notes on social media. Karan Patel too shared his thoughts and paid his tribute to Neeru.

A report on India Today quoted a source close to the show as saying, "She was suffering from fever for last four days. Today, early morning she collapsed in the bathroom and died before she could be taken to the hospital."

Neeru had been a part of the show ever since its inception. She played the domestic help in Raman and Ishita's home. Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her and penned a heartfelt note which read:

Neelu (Neeru),

When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day.

When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP

You will be missed,Divyanka

Karan Patel shared Neeru's picture and wrote, "Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace. Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May god give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss. #YhmWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers!"

Aly Goni also shared a picture of Neere and wrote, “RIP Neelu. You will be missed.”

Here are the posts:

Neeru is survived by her husband and three children - two sons and a daughter. May her soul RIP!