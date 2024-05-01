Twitter
Delhi school bomb threat: 'Nothing suspicious found so far,' says Minister Atishi

Following the bomb threat through email at several schools across the city on Wednesday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that so far nothing suspicious has been found in any of the schools.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 01, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Following the bomb threat through email at several schools across the city on Wednesday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that so far nothing suspicious has been found in any of the schools.

“Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools” the Minister said on X.

“We are in constant touch with the police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed,” the post said.

Multiple schools in the national capital, including DPS Dwarka, BGS International School, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email.
Following the bomb threat, several schools informed parents that the school would be closed on Wednesday, while others sent children home after receiving the email.

A senior police official said that in the preliminary inquiry, it appears that numerous emails have been sent since Tuesday following a similar pattern.

“The emails lack a date line but include 'bcc', indicating they've been sent to multiple recipients. Currently, an investigation is underway,” said the official.

According to police, after receiving information from schools regarding the bomb threat, local police teams along with the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reached the spot in the morning.

“The schools were evacuated and a search operation is going on. So far nothing suspicious has been found,” said the official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS) 

