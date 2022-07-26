Nakuul Mehta morphs his face on Ranveer Singh’s viral nude photo, wife Jankee Parekh reacts

Nakuul Mehta

Ranveer Singh is truly a trailblazer. Whatever he does, whatever he touches, turns into a trend. Jayeshbhai Jordaar star's recent nude photoshoot has taken the internet by storm, and there are celebs who are following in his footsteps. Soon after Singh, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal shared a photo in a similar pose. Now, television superstar Nakuul Mehta copied Singh's trend with a quirky twist.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star posted an edited photo of Ranveer Singh, with his face, and even gave a funny title to the original magazine name, 'Stone.' Nakuul posted the image and wrote, "Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh's carpet."

Here's the post

Nakuul's post went on to create quite a stir. His sense of humour attracted his fans and followers. Nakuul's wife Jankee Parekh made the funniest comment as she wrote, "Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put ‘em on Now." Harleen Sethi posted, "Fabbbbb Naks uffff." Ruslan Mumtaz dropped the laughter emoji. Aditi Singh Sharma also posted, "Hahahaha .. and his body too?" Sheban Azim wrote, "Haters gonna hate... don't bother Bhai! @nakuulmehta you look tanned though."

Burt Reynolds' photoshoot served as inspiration for this one. In one image, Ranveer can be seen posing wearing nothing on a Turkish rug. Ranveer can be seen posing with his hands raised in the air in some photos, lying on the rug in others, and sitting with his legs crossed in another one.

In the interview with the magazine, Ranveer discusses his work, his style, and his general comfort level with being naked. "It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn fu***ng naked. You can see my fuc****soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable." For the unversed, an FIR has been filed on Tuesday against the actor for hurting women's sentiments.