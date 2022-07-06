Naagin 3 star Pearl V Puri set to make his comeback in television with Ekta Kapoor's show?

Pearl V Puri

Life has not been easy with Pearl V Puri, and in the last few years, he has seen the worst. However, one needs to move on and strive further. After Bepanaah Ishq, Pearl was not seen in any other daily soaps. Earlier, it was rumoured that the actor will make a comeback with the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. However, as per the new report, Pearl will soon be seen in an Ekta Kapoor show.

As per the report in Bollywood Life, GossipTV's Twitter handle confirmed Pearl's new show. Peal's comeback show will be an adaptation of Govinda's superhit film Raja Babu. The handle shared the news with a post that said, "#SuperExclusive. HOT EXCLUSIVE...#PearlVPuri to play the lead in @ColorsTV next by #EktaKapoor based on movie #RajaBabu titled #Sansaar!! @GossipsTv BREAKING."

The TV industry was jolted on June 5, 2021, after hearing the news of actor Pearl V Puri’s arrest for allegedly raping a minor. The 31-year-old actor began his career as a television actor with the 2013 show ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ and Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 3’ and ‘Bepanah Pyaar’ made him popular. He was last seen in the television series ‘Brahmarakshas 2.’ While many from the TV fraternity have come out in support of the actor, with Ekta Kapoor saying she has voice notes of the victim's mother proving rape charges are false, the police have also stated that they have evidence against Puri.

After being granted bail on June 15, Pearl V Puri made his comeback on social media pages. He took to his Instagram page and shared a note thanking his well-wishers for fighting for him. Pearl wrote about the gruelling two weeks and called it a nightmare. He also penned that he trusts in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there.