Twitter
Headlines

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill was given ultimatum to perform in Vizag Test, batter was....

Meet Irfan Pathan’s stunning wife who was once a famous model, nail artist, she is from…

Indian Railways online ticket booking website is now updated; Check new guidelines and steps for train bookings on IRCTC

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill was given ultimatum to perform in Vizag Test, batter was....

Meet Irfan Pathan’s stunning wife who was once a famous model, nail artist, she is from…

Indian Railways online ticket booking website is now updated; Check new guidelines and steps for train bookings on IRCTC

Animals only found in Saudi Arabia

Side effects of using cotton swabs in your ears

Yashasvi Jaiswal net worth - A look at RR star's earnings in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

HomeTelevision

Television

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Munawar Faruqui mocks Mannara Chopra after she calls herself winner of Bigg Boss 17

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 07:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recently, the 17th season of Bigg Boss 17 came to an end with Munawar Faruqui emerging as a winner. The stand up comedian beat Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar to win the trophy. However, recently, Munawar mocked Mannara for calling herself BB17 winner. 

 Mannara Chopra became the second runner-up on Salman Khan's show, and then proceeded to change her Instagram bio to ‘Bigg Boss 17 winner in the female category.’ She later removed it. While interacting with his fans on Instagram live, Munawar Faruqui joked about the same. 

He said, “Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mein winner tha. Bas yhi btana tha mujhe. Naved (Sole) jo tha voh runner up tha NRI category mein. Wife category mein Ankita (Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mein Vicky bhai (All of you know Aoora? He was the winner in the NRI category. That's all I wanted to say. Navid Sole was the runner-up in NRI category. In the wife category, Ankita Lokhande was the winner while Vicky Jain won in the husband category).”

After Munawar Faruqui won the title of Salman Khan’s show, he got a grand welcome by fans in Dongri. He also took to Instagram to share a picture while posing with the trophy and Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. He wrote, "Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri)." In another photo he was also seen posing with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. 

Munawar Faruqui didn’t only win the golden trophy of Bigg Boss 17, but he also won Rs 50 lakhs in cash and a new swanky Hyundai Creta. Ankita Lokhande ended up on the fourth position and Arun Mahshettey got evicted at 5th position. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

'Dangerous place to....': Former coach's explosive insights on Pakistan cricket

Meta drops a bombshell, says it's CEO Mark Zuckerberg may die due to....

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

'Honour for me, but also for ideals I served': LK Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE