Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Recently, the 17th season of Bigg Boss 17 came to an end with Munawar Faruqui emerging as a winner. The stand up comedian beat Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar to win the trophy. However, recently, Munawar mocked Mannara for calling herself BB17 winner.

Mannara Chopra became the second runner-up on Salman Khan's show, and then proceeded to change her Instagram bio to ‘Bigg Boss 17 winner in the female category.’ She later removed it. While interacting with his fans on Instagram live, Munawar Faruqui joked about the same.

He said, “Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mein winner tha. Bas yhi btana tha mujhe. Naved (Sole) jo tha voh runner up tha NRI category mein. Wife category mein Ankita (Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mein Vicky bhai (All of you know Aoora? He was the winner in the NRI category. That's all I wanted to say. Navid Sole was the runner-up in NRI category. In the wife category, Ankita Lokhande was the winner while Vicky Jain won in the husband category).”

After Munawar Faruqui won the title of Salman Khan’s show, he got a grand welcome by fans in Dongri. He also took to Instagram to share a picture while posing with the trophy and Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. He wrote, "Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri)." In another photo he was also seen posing with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

Munawar Faruqui didn’t only win the golden trophy of Bigg Boss 17, but he also won Rs 50 lakhs in cash and a new swanky Hyundai Creta. Ankita Lokhande ended up on the fourth position and Arun Mahshettey got evicted at 5th position.