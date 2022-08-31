Munawar Faruqui recalls his reaction on hearing Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says '2-3 din tak...'

Munawar Faruqui-Sushant Singh Rajput/File photos

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the first season of the reality show Lock Upp earlier this year and during the show, he revealed that his mother consumed acid and died by suicide after facing financial struggles and being stuck in an unhappy marriage for two decades.

In a recent interview, Munawar confessed that he has had suicidal thoughts in the past too and also recalled his reaction when he heard about the shocking death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who also allegedly died by suicide two years back when he was just 34.

The stand-up comedian admitted to having suicidal thoughts when the popular host Siddharth Kannan asked him about the same and Munawar added, "This body has been given by God. In Islam, many things are 'haram' (sin) because they harm your body, like tattoos, and cigarette. Ending that body's existence is considered the biggest sin. And I really feel that about my mother, why did she do this? Such a smart woman, why did she do this knowing it's a sin? It is said that weak people do this, but last 3-4 years I realised that only very strong people can do this."



Munawar, then, recalled that his hands trembled for two to three days after he heard about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as he continued, "When I heard about Sushant Singh Rajput, 2-3 din tak haath kaanp rahe the (my hands were shaking for 2-3 days). Even today when I hear news like that, or end up joking about it myself, after a minute I just go back there. And I realise what it takes. When these thoughts started coming into my head, the first thing that stopped me was that God doesn't allow it, and the second is you start seeing faces. When they hear this news what will be their first reaction? Ruk jaa, mat kar (stop, don't do this)."

After Lock Upp, Munawar was supposed to be a part of the Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but he backed out saying that he needs some time alone.