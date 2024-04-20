Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

Munawar Faruqui's fans got worried when the actor shared news of his hospitalization. However, the stand-up comedian has shared an update about his health, and his fans can take a sigh of relief.

There have been news reports that stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is unwell. Soon, Munawar dropped a photo on Friday in which he was seen hooked to an IV drip. “Lag gaye nazar,” he wrote. As soon as he dropped the post, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) flooded with fans tweeting 'Get well soon Munawar'. While details regarding Munawar Faruqui’s health are not known completely, his social media post left his followers concerned.

On Saturday morning, Munawar shared an update about his health and thanked fans for their prayers. Munawar confirmed that he's recovering, "Recovery ho rahi hai. Bas dua mein yaad rakhna."

As soon as Munawar shared the update about his health, 'Get well soon Munawar' started trending on Twitter. A fan wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery and a quick return to good health. Take care!” Another fan wrote, “Bhai Hope u feel better soon and get back to your usual self with lots of love and positive energy." Earlier this year, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. After Bigg Boss 17, Munawar was also seen in a music video titled Halki Halki Si. It was a romantic track which also featured Hina Khan.

Munawar Faruqui was detained by Mumbai police

The Mumbai Police swooped on an alleged illegal hookah parlour and detained at least 14 persons including stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, late on Tuesday, and released them on Wednesday morning, officials said. The Social Service Branch, which carried out the raids found Faruqui and the others smoking tobacco-laced hookah at a joint in the Bora Bazar area of Fort in south Mumbai, around 11 p.m.

The raid operations that lasted till early today, in which Faruqui, who was seen enjoying the tobacco-based hookahs instead of the permitted herbal varieties, was also captured on video. The accused were taken to the MRA Marg Police Station and slapped with charges under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and Indian Penal Code, all bailable offences. Around dawn today, all the accused were served notices and then released from detention, said the officials. During the raids, the police seized nine hookah pots worth around Rs 13,000 and cash. Further investigations are on.