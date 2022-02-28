Mouni Roy shares UNSEEN wedding photos to celebrate one month anniversary with Suraj Nambiar

Popular actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 as per Malayali and Bengali rituals at the luxurious Hilton Resort in Goa. The couple kept it a private affair with their families and close friends attending the wedding ceremonies.

On Sunday, February 27, Mouni took to her Instagram and dropped some unseen photos from their wedding ceremony to celebrate one month of their togetherness. She captioned her photos as, "How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps. I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now...A month". Her pictures quickly went viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.

Shamita Shetty, who couldn't attend the wedding festivities as she was inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house congratulated the couple and wrote, "Beautiful (a string of red heart emojis) touchwood touchwood!!!!". Arjun Bijlani, Mouni's co-star from 'Naagin' who had posted fun pictures from their marriage, also dropped a heart emoji. Mouni's close friend Aashka Goradia, who was among the few celebrity guests at her wedding, wrote in the comments section, "Happy one month and many years to come" and added many red hearts emojis.



Mouni had been sharing beautiful and stunning photographs from her married life on her social media, from her honeymoon in Kashmir to her recent beach vacation. Earlier this month, Mouni had dropped attractive pictures from the beach flaunting her mehendi and traditional bangles on her Instagram.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be judging the dance-based reality show for kids, 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5' along with Remo D'Souza and Sonali Bendre. She will also be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' in 2022. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.