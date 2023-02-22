Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan sets maternity fashion goals with ethnic yellow outfit, poses with husband Zaid Darbar

Photo via Instagram

Gauahar Khan has always been fond of wearing ethnic outfits and has never shied away from flaunting it. The mom-to-be has been giving maternity fashion goals ever since she announced her first pregnancy last year with her husband Zaid Darbar. Now, recently Gauahar shared another photo with Zaid from a photoshoot. In the two pics Gauahar shared, the couple could be seen beaming at the camera.

Zaid opted to wear a white shirt with navy blue trousers and running shoes. However, what stood out in the photos was Gauahar's semi-traditional stunning yellow outfit.

Check out the photos here

The outfit, designed by Paulmi and Harsh, is a yellow semi-traditional outfit that has loose pants paired with a cropped top and an open-buttoned shirt. Gauahar slayed in the outfit and also showed off her baby bump, giving serious maternity fashion goals.

To complete the look, Gauahar opted for bronzed makeup with lots of highlighters, blush on the cheeks, and glossy brown lips.

Gauahar and Zaid, who got married on December 25, 2020, are expecting their first child together. Sharing the news with their fans, the couple posted an adorable video.

The texts on the video read, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three." It further read, "Seeking all your blessings in this new journey."

A few days after Gauahar and Zaid announced their first pregnancy on December 20, 2022, the actress shared her first baby bump photo on her Instagram. Gauahar was seen radiating with the pregnancy glow in an off-shoulder dress.