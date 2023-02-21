Janhvi Kapoor flaunts hourglass figure in blingy silver metallic lehenga, photos go viral

Photo via Manish Malhotra Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most glamorous actors in Bollywood. The star, more often than not, always gives fashion goals with her western as well as ethnic looks. Janhvi Kapoor especially slays her looks when it comes to wearing a lehenga and her latest photos are proof of it.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, on Monday evening, shared two stunning photos of Janhvi donning a custom lehenga. The first photo is a blurred close-up of Janhvi wearing a silver metallic lehenga. The second photo is a full shot of the outfit.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi days before death anniversary in touching note: 'Everywhere I go, everything I do...'

Janhvi can be seen wearing a silver metallic blingy lehenga. The top is a halter neck, while the lehenga skirt has a fishtail cut to it, accentuating Janhvi's hourglass figure. The dupatta Janhvi paired with the outfit is sheer. The outfit, though simple, oozes sophistication and elegance.

Check out the photo here.

To highlight the lehenga, Janhvi chose to only adorn long silver earrings and kept her makeup minimal and nude. The photo seems to have been clicked at a pier.

Manish, while sharing the photo, captioned it saying, "Metallic Glamour .. sparkling on stunning @janhvikapoor @manishmalhotraworld."

READ | Confirmed: Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films are not merging Pathaan’s YRF Spy Universe with Dhoom Universe

On the work front, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has been giving sincere performances in her last few films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili.

The actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. She also has Sharan Sharma's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi lined up in her kitty in which she plays a woman cricketer and is paired with Rajkummar Rao.