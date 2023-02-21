Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi days before death anniversary in touching note: 'Everywhere I go, everything I do...'

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor in a throwback pic

Five years ago, this week, actress Sridevi breathed her last. The veteran actress passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai. On Tuesday, her daughter – actress Janhvi Kapoor – remembered her late mother with a throwback picture and a touching note addressed to the late actress.

Janhvi shared an old picture of herself with Sridevi from an award function. The picture had Sridevi, all deked up in a white saree with a young Janhvi looking in her direction. The note alongside the post on Instagram read, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

Janhvi’s Roohi co-star Varun Sharma and Tahira Kashyap Khurana dropped hearts in response to the post. One fan wrote in the comments, “She’s just there with you, always!” Several fans said that Janhvi was already doing her proud through her work, “Next time you go on set, give your 200% in the shot, this was her first love, perform like she is watching you nd scolding you for not giving your best, give a shot that people see her in you, perform like she is still alive, inside you.”

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 in the UAE where she had been with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor for a family wedding. An investigation ruled that the reason of the death was accidental drowning. Janhvi, who was 20 at the time, made her Bollywood debut later in the year with Dhadak.

Sridevi started her career as a child artiste in the 60s before graduating to lead roles in the 80s, first in Tamil cinema and later on in Bollywood. Over the next decade-and-a-half, she established herself as arguably the number one actress in the country. She took a break from acting after Janhvi’s birth in 1997 but made a return with films like English Vinglish and Mom.