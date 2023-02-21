Search icon
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits, drops hot photos, videos on Instagram

Nia Sharma often burns the internet with her super-alluring pictures that she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle. Her pictures go viral on social media within minutes.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 21, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Popular television celebrity Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the Indian entertainment industry with a well-toned physique. Here are some of her sexy and stunning pictures on her Instagram. (All images: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

1. Nia Sharma's hot and sexy Instagram photos

Nia Sharma's hot and sexy Instagram photos
1/5



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@niasharma90)

2. Nia Sharma's sizzling dance moves in black bikini

Nia Sharma's sizzling dance moves in black bikini
2/5

Nia Sharma's reel had gone viral on social media where the TV actor could be seen flaunting a black bikini and dancing on a beach. The video grabbed the attention of netizens with many of them dropping heart, fire, and kiss emojis on the Instagram post. 

Watch the video here

3. Nia Sharma gives workout goals

Nia Sharma gives workout goals
3/5

TV star Nia Sharma is a fitness freak. Nia often shares her workout videos too on Instagram and she has recently shared a video of her doing the workout. In the video, Nia Sharma can be seen performing a back flip and wearing sexy sportswear. In the video, Nia Sharma can be seen wearing a pink sports bra and high-waist leggings. 

4. Nia Sharma's sizzling dance in pink top and sexy short skirt

Nia Sharma's sizzling dance in pink top and sexy short skirt
4/5

A new video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nia can be seen wearing a stylish pink top and sexy black short skirt. Nia looks super glamorous as she dances in the video with open tresses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@niasharma90)

5. Nia Sharma stuns in white monokini

Nia Sharma stuns in white monokini
5/5

A new video of Nia Sharma in a sexy white monokini has gone viral. In the video, Nia can be seen performing a cartwheel and she falls during the act. Nia is accompanied with her friends who starts laughing at Nia and she also cracks up after a few seconds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@niasharma90)

