Mika Di Vohti: Akanksha Puri steals Mika Singh's heart, emerges winner of Swayamvar

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Apart from Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das and Neet Mahal were the other two finalists.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Mika Singh-Akanksha Puri/Instagram

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, a reality show in which singer Mika Singh was on a hunt to find a life partner for himself, has finally come to an end. The finale was held on Sunday (July 24) wherein contestant Akanksha Puri emerged as the show's winner. Mika Singh chose Akanksha Puri over Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. While all three finalists had their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, it was Akanksha Puri on whom Mika put the wedding garland to announce that she had won his heart. 

Talking about Mika marrying Akanksha, a source was quoted telling indianexpress.com that the singer did not marry Akanksha but only put the garland around her neck to hint that she was the one for him. The source also said that the singer wants to "spend quality time" with Akanksha "away from the cameras before they take their nuptial vows." The reports also mentioned that Mika sought the blessing of Akanksha's parents. 

Akanksha Puri had entered the show as a wild-card contestant. Akanksha and Mika have been friends and last year, even before the show was announced, there were reports that the two were dating and were planning to get married after a video of the two seeking blessings in a Gurudwara went viral on social media. However, Akanksha had later clarified that it was nothing but for a pooja.

"So this was a paath (pooja) that he (Mika Singh) kept at his residence, it’s done for positivity and good luck for the future. I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else! And coincidentally this was on April fool's day so people thought it was some prank but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house!!" she had said responding to the media reports of she marrying Mika.

On the work front, Akanksha who has a strong social media presence with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, essayed the role of Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh. However, she quit the show in 2020.

