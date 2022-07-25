Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Screw Dheela teaser: Tiger Shroff packs a punch in Shashank Khaitan's action-entertainer

Screw Dheela: Apart from Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar too shared the film announcement on Twitter with a 3 minute-long teaser.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Screw Dheela teaser: Tiger Shroff packs a punch in Shashank Khaitan's action-entertainer
Tiger Shroff-Screw Dheela/YouTube screenshot

Bollywood's action star Tiger Shroff on Monday took to his Instagram handle to announce his next project that will be bankrolled by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films. In his announcement, Tiger revealed he is set to headline filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's forthcoming action entertainer titled Screw Dheela. 

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar too shared the film announcement on Twitter with a 3 minute-long teaser.

"Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all-new world of action!" the producer tweeted.

READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals how he'd treat his ex if he met her at an awards show, what he'd never do in a relationship

 

This will be Shroff's first project with Khaitan, known for films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The actor, who previously starred in Dharma's Student of the Year 2, said the film will arrive soon.

"Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon," Tiger Shroff wrote in a tweet.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2 and will next star in Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon, slated to be released later this year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 401 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.