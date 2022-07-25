Screw Dheela teaser: Tiger Shroff packs a punch in Shashank Khaitan's action-entertainer

Tiger Shroff-Screw Dheela/YouTube screenshot

Bollywood's action star Tiger Shroff on Monday took to his Instagram handle to announce his next project that will be bankrolled by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films. In his announcement, Tiger revealed he is set to headline filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's forthcoming action entertainer titled Screw Dheela.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar too shared the film announcement on Twitter with a 3 minute-long teaser.

"Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all-new world of action!" the producer tweeted.

READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals how he'd treat his ex if he met her at an awards show, what he'd never do in a relationship

This will be Shroff's first project with Khaitan, known for films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The actor, who previously starred in Dharma's Student of the Year 2, said the film will arrive soon.

"Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon," Tiger Shroff wrote in a tweet.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2 and will next star in Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon, slated to be released later this year.