Mahendra Singh Dhoni to produce web series; wife Sakshi Dhoni dishes out details

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added another feather to his cap. The star cricketer turned producer and launched his home banner Dhoni Entertainment. His wife Sakshi Dhoni is the serving as the managing director of the production company and now during an interaction with MidDay, she spoke at length about a web series in the pipeline. She revealed that after Hotstar special Roar of the Lion they will be backing a project based on an unpublished book.

Sakshi told the tabloid, "We have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author. We will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island."

She further shared, "When we were developing Roar of the Lion, we thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry. We aim to give a platform to deserving talent to showcase their skills along with providing fresh and original content to the audience. Mahi will be partially involved [in the production house]."

Sakshi concluded by saying, "The day-to-day running of the company is looked after by me. We have a process to ensure quality control from the word go. Mahi and I take the final call with our team's inputs and suggestions. Our aim is to produce good stories from our heart."

Mrs Dhoni also revealed that they are working on five projects simultaneously.