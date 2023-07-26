Headlines

Made In Heaven season 2 finally gets release date, first poster unveils surprising new faces in cast: Details inside

Made in Heaven season 2 finally has a release date along with its first poster.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

After four years, countless months of waiting, and multiple pleas from fans, Made in Heaven is back. The popular Prime Video show is not only returning for the second season but now has a release date too. The streaming platform announced the release date of the drama on Wednesday afternoon, giving the eagerly-awaiting fans a lot to cheer about.

Made in Heaven will premiere on Prime Video from August 10, over four years after the end of the first season. The production of the second season was delayed in part by the pandemic, and in part due to the busy schedules of its ensemble cast and makers, all of whom had been involved in other projects in the meantime.

While announcing the release date, Prime Video also shared the first poster for the second season, unveiling the cast, which brings back some old, familiar faces, and introduces a couple of new ones as well. The show stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, alongside Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz with the new additions of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

As per a release from Prime Video, “the new season will also feature a host of cameos, whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season Two will beautifully reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.”

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “There are certain shows that become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. They ignite broader discussions and the characters become a part of our family. Made in Heaven is that show for us and we are thrilled to announce the return of this critically acclaimed franchise which received immense love and appreciation from audiences, not just in India but across the world. The next instalment of the show will present a perfect mosaic of stories that blend tradition and modernity, coupled with a layered, immersive and an emotional narrative.”

