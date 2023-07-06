Made In Heaven: Zoya Akhtar finally announces season 2 after four years, fans say 'give us the release date already'

Credit: Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

On Thursday, Zoya Akhtar announced season 3 of Prime series starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Jim Sarbh after 4 years of long wait.

She shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander. #MadeInHeavenS2OnPrime coming soon!" Netizens got excited, they expressed their happiness in the comment box. One of the social media users wrote, "Come on now!! Give us a date." The second one said, "But where's the date." The third one said, "lz reveal the date too...just can't wait for the 2nd season." The fourth one said, "still coming soon..waiting from centuries." The fifth one said, "OMG IT IS HAPPENING!!!!"

Take a look:

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series showcases the lives of two wedding planners Karan and Tara as they navigate through various ups and downs, against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings. The series became an instant fan favourite with the audience appreciating its compelling narrative and power-packed performances.

Building upon the immense success of its debut season, Made In Heaven Season 2 is all set to enthrall the audiences after fouryears, and promises an even deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas. As the characters navigate the dualities of tradition and modernity, the new season will challenge societal taboos while remaining rooted in the universal themes of love, redemption, and self-discovery. Drawing from the remarkable talent pool of Indian cinema, the series boasts an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Jim Sarbh, and many others.

Made In Heaven Season 2 promises to raise the bar even higher in terms of production quality, storytelling, and cinematic aesthetics. With its visually stunning cinematography, meticulous attention to detail, and thought-provoking narrative, the series will continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions, cementing its status as a groundbreaking and must-watch show.

