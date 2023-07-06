Dhanush’s second directorial venture D-50 goes on the floors — Check the intense first-look poster

Dhanush is working on Arun Matheswaran's historical action-adventure drama, Captain Miller. (Credits: Instagram)

Actor Dhanush has commenced work on his 50th project. One of the most versatile actors in the South Indian film industry, Dhanush recently took to Twitter and informed that the project, named D50 for now, has already gone on the floors. He stated, “#D50 #DD2 Shoot begins @sunpictures Om Namashivaya.” Dhanush will also be directing the movie himself. Dhanush, who was seen in the Hindi movie movie ‘Atrangi Re’ will be donning the director’s hat for the second time with D50. He earlier directed the 2017 Tamil comedy-drama, Pa Paandi. Dhanush’s post also included the first-look poster for D50.

In the first look of Dhanush’s D50, we can see the protagonist standing against the backdrop of an industrial area with his back facing the camera. The poster also has a few bold strokes of red.

Produced by Sun Pictures, D50 is being billed as a gangster drama. As per reports, it will revolve around the lives of three brothers, played by Vishnu Vishal, SJ Suryah, and Dhanush.

Dhanush has earlier been part of successful gangster dramas, such as Vada Chennai and Pudhupettai. As D50 is at an initial stage at the moment, the makers have not announced the remaining cast and crew of the film.

Check Dhanush’s post:

Netizens react

Netizens are already thrilled to see Dhanush's on the big screens. Many of his fans took to the comment section to express their excitement for the movie.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “This is a huggggeee ma! I hope this venture brings you humongous success, profit and fame! Sending you loads of love, positivity and support!”

Another fan commented, "THALAIVA waiting very eagerly for one more cult classic from you Wishing you all the very best."

About Dhanush’s next, Captain Miller

In addition to D50, Dhanush is working on Arun Matheswaran's historical action-adventure drama, Captain Miller. Financed by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Vinoth Kishan, and Nassar in prominent roles.