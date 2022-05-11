Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend Nazila's birthday, see viral photos

@nazilx/Instagram

Even after winning the first season of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui is grabbing headlines. And this time, it's because of his relationship with his girlfriend Nazila. Nazila, who is a social media influencer, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, May 10, and dropped pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations with the stand-up comedian.

In the carousel of pictures, Nazila is seen posing in front of her birthday cake and with the bouquet of red roses which is being presented by Munawar to her in another photo. The two also share a lovely moment in the last photo, a mirror selfie in which she is seen in Munawar's arms.

Nazila captioned the set of photos as "two celebrations in one" as the couple celebrated Munawar's win and as well as her birthday together. The two also enjoyed a delicious meal which included french fries, rice, curries, and more. Both of them are seen dressed in pink shirts in the photos.

Netizens poured their wishes and love for the couple in the comments sections. One Instagram user wrote, "God bless you both always my dear bhabhi and bhaiya, wow I'm so happy for u both..happy birthday too u and congrats u both keep loving and growing also". While other people dropped in tonnes of similar comments saying, "Happy birthday Bhabhi".



Earlier, after winning the show, Munawar had shared an image of him hugging and posing with Nazila for a mirror selfie on his own Instagram Stories. The comedian, then, hadn't completely revealed her face in the picture as he added a heart-shaped emoji in front of her face.





Munawar's nickname for her lady love is Bubby, which he used to wish her good night when he was locked inside the show. For his Instagram Story also, he had written, "Bubby Bubby tera" along with adding Diljit Dosanjh's chartbuster song Lover.