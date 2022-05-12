Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on his relationship with Anjali Arora

Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora/File photo

Since emerging as the first winner of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui has been in news due to his relationship status. After speaking about his girlfriend Nazila, the stand-up comedian has also opened up about his relationship with co-contestant Anjali Arora, who finished as the second runner-up in the show behind Payal Rohatgi.

Munawar and Anjali shared a good bond inside Lock Upp and their fans had even trended the hashtag #Munjali (Munawar and Anjali) throughout the show. Now, in a recent interview, the stand-up comedian has clarified that they both had been friends since the beginning and there was no romantic angle involved between them.

Talking to popular RJ Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Munawar said, "Ek captive reality show me, jahan bahar ki duniya se aapka connection kata hua hai, toh aapko lagta hai ki yahi 12 logon ke ird-gird meri duniya hai poori. Toh usmein dosti hoti hai, bonds bante hain aur Anjali ke saath itni achi dosti ho gayi, hum dono ek dusre ke saath itne comfortable the ki I can disrespect her (In a captive reality show, where your connection to the outside world is cut off, you feel that this is my world around 12 people. There is friendship, bonds are formed and I had such a good friendship with Anjali, we were so comfortable with each other that I can disrespect her)".



"Jab ladka ladki ki achi dosti ho jaati hai toh logon ko woh bond bhi acha lagne lagta hai and I feel wahi cheez achi lag rahi hogi. Bahar woh zyaada lag rahi thi ya kis way me lag rahi thi woh nahi samajh me aata hai aisi situation mein (When a boy and a girl become good friends, then people start liking that bond too and I feel the same thing must be looking good. It was looking way more extra outside or in some other way, that is difficult to understand in such a situation)", Munawar further added.

Concluding his opinion, the Lock Upp winner wished good luck for Anjali as he stated, "But she is a very good person, bahut achi dost hai, main wish karta hun ki woh badiya badiya kaam kare (She is a very good friend, I wish she does a great work)".