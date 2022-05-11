Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui ACCEPTS his relationship with Nazil, says 'jo nahi kehta tha...'

Munawar Faruqui-Nazil

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui stunned everyone when he posted his picture with his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi or Nazil. Now, after winning the show, the comedian opened up about keeping his relationship secret inside the show.

While speaking to Etimes, Munawar confirmed that he has been dating Nazil before entering the show. "I’ve known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months." He deliberately chose to keep his relationship hidden, "The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world. So, I refrained from revealing her identity. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture." Faruqui even added that after the show, he become more expressive, "Lock Upp was a learning experience for me and because of the show I’ve become more vocal “Jo nahi kehta tha...woh bhi ab kehne laga hoon. I’ve become more expressive now."

READ: In pics: Meet Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's rumoured girlfriend Nazil

For the unversed, Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui had left his fans, and #Munjali (Munawar and Anjali Arora) fans shell-shocked, as he was posing romantically with a mystery girl. Munawar shared an image of him hugging and posing with the mystery girl for a mirror selfie, and the comedian has added a heart emoji near the girl's face. Munawar posted this picture on his Instagram stories with Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover. All these hints were enough for Munjali to know that Munawar is involved with someone else, and this can be a big bummer for Munawar and Anjali's fans.

Munawar even celebrated Lock Upp success with Nazil, and he graced the success bash with her. Nazil even celebrated her birthday with Munawar, and their pictures went viral instantly.