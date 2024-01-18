'Let the hustle begin': Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan buys luxurious office in Mumbai worth Rs 3.5 crore

Headlines

Jan 18, 2024

Sana Raees Khan buys new office in Mumbai
Sana Raees Khan, who rose to fame with her brief appearance in the popular reality game show Bigg Boss 17, has made a stride in her Lawyer career. Sana is now basking in the glory of her success and expressing gratitude for her new professional milestone.

Sana Raees Khan's latest achievement is the acquisition of a luxury office plot in the prestigious Rajgir Chambers at Fort. Sana who is by profession a high court lawyer, bought a lavish work space in Rajgir Chambers. The office, that Sana purchased is estimated to be around Rs 3.5 crore. Sharing a glimpse of her new workspace on social media, the actress expressed her gratitude and feelings of being blessed with this accomplishment. 

On Thursday, Sana Raees Khan took to her Instagram and sharing her photo sitting in her new office, she wrote, "Here's to conquering new challenges and making memories in my upgraded office. Pumped to be surrounded by innovation and creativity in this fresh workspace. Let the hustle begin!" Expressing gratitude, she said, "I would like to take a moment and express my gratitude to all those who have showered me with their love and blessings. I still feel it's a long way to go, but each day at a time."

Sana Raees Khan impressed the audience with her fierce attitude in Bigg Boss 17. She shared a close bond of friendship with Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal, and others. Her name was linked with Vicky Jain (Ankita Lokhande's husband) in the house after their video holding hands went viral on social media. However, after her eviction, she clarified that she doesn't have any special feelings for Vicky Jain. She has now reportedly been approached for yet another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty. However, she has still not confirmed her participation in the reality stunt-based show. 

