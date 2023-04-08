Search icon
Krushna Abhishek opens up on his rift with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja: 'Agar woh mujh pe angry hain kisi baat se...'

Read on to know Krushna Abhishek's recent statements about his uncle Govinda and the latter's wife Sunita Ahuja.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Krushna Abhishek-Govinda/Instagram

Popular Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have made several allegations against the actor's nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Their public fallout has made headlines time and again with mean statements, and indirect comments being made by both parties.

Now, in a recent interview, Krushna, who is Govinda's sister Padma Sharma's son, said that he loves his 'mama-mami'. Speaking to KoiMoi, the comedian-actor said, "It’s family. I love him. Jo bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi because uske peeche there is a lot of love. If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai, I think that is a lot of love. (Whatever controversies happen, I do not reflect upon them much because I know there is a lot of love behind them. If my aunt is angry with him, I think that is a lot of love)".

Abhishek, whose character of Sapna became immensely popular in The Kapil Sharma Show before he quit the show last year, continued, "Agar woh mujh pe angry hain kisi baat se, gussa karte hai mujh pe toh it’s a lot of love. Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon, that is love (If they are angry with him over something, if they get angry with me so it's a lot of love and if I reply back to them, that is also love). So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next on the big screen in the romantic film Fire Of Love - RED, which will also star Kanchan Bhor, Kamlesh Sawant, and Bharat Dabholkar among others. He recently launched the poster and the teaser of the same in Mumbai.

