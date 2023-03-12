Kapil Sharma reveals PM Narendra Modi's reaction on inviting him to The Kapil Sharma Show: 'My opposition is...'

Kapil Sharma-PM Modi/Twitter

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most successful comedy talk shows on Indian television. From cricketers to Bollywood stars, multiple celebrities have appeared on the show such as Shah Rukh Khan, Baba Ramdev, Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Mithali Raj, Kumar Vishwas, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

In a recent interview, Kapil Sharma was asked that has he ever invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appear on his show. The comedian-actor revealed that PM Modi didn't reject his proposal and added that his team would be honoured to host him on the Sony TV show.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Kapil said, "Main personally jab mila Prime Minister Modi sahab se, toh maine unko bola bhi ki ‘sir kabhi humare show pe bhi aa jaiye aap’. Unhone mujhe mana bhi nahi kiya, unhone kaha, ‘abhi toh mere virodhi bohot comedy kar rahe hai…’ aise kuch bola. ‘Aayenge kabhi’. To unhone na nahi kiya. Wo aayenge toh humara saubhagya hai (When I personally met Prime Minister Modi, I told him, ‘Sir come on our show’. He didn’t say no, he said something like, ‘Right now my opposition is doing a lot of comedy’. Something like this he said, but he didn’t say ‘no’ either. We would be honoured to have him on the show)."

Meanwhile, Kapil is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Zwigato, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. Set to release on March 17, the Nandita Das directorial will clash at the box office with Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway helmed by Ashima Chibber.



